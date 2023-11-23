Thomas J. Seifert Sells 16,901 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2023

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,219,069.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,563,294.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $76.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.