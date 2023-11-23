Thomas J. Seifert Sells 16,901 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,219,069.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,563,294.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $76.07.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.