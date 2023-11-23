Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker Sells 4,101 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$189.59 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$151.02 and a 52-week high of C$191.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$173.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0640353 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

