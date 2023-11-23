Tony Guilfoyle Sells 10,190 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $541,496.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $61.67 to $71.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $63.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $45,022,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.