Tourmaline Bio (TRML) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) is one of 276 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tourmaline Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tourmaline Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tourmaline Bio Competitors 1228 4374 11322 178 2.61

Profitability

Tourmaline Bio presently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 194.39%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 70.74%. Given Tourmaline Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tourmaline Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -35.63% -33.34% Tourmaline Bio Competitors -3,922.55% -165.18% -47.09%

Volatility and Risk

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tourmaline Bio’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A -$73.89 million -1.20 Tourmaline Bio Competitors $733.71 million $91.30 million -2.85

Tourmaline Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tourmaline Bio. Tourmaline Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops medicines and therapies for the Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

