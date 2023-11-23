Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.
Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of TSCO opened at $198.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.53.
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
