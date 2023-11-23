Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 609,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

