Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Trading 3.8% Higher

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12. 20,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 178,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

