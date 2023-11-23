UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in UDR were worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

UDR stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

