Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,784 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 261.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 2,841.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 269.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UVV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.84%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

