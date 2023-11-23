UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) vs. EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Head to Head Review

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

EUDA Health has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EUDA Health and UpHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A UpHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

UpHealth has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,621.31%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than EUDA Health.

This table compares EUDA Health and UpHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $9.84 million 2.99 -$24.88 million N/A N/A UpHealth $159.13 million 0.07 -$223.00 million ($4.50) -0.14

EUDA Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UpHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of EUDA Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A UpHealth -49.08% 11.26% 3.41%

Summary

UpHealth beats EUDA Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations. The Virtual Care Infrastructure segment provides the Martti platform, a digital health infrastructure that enables its partners to implement unique, private-label telehealth strategies customized to their specific needs and markets, including integrated telehealth and language access services. Its platform also offers telemedicine, such as telestroke, teleneurology, and telepsychiatry services. The Services segment offers behavioral health and pharmacy services, as well as operates HelloLyf CX platform for digital dispensary services and HelloLyf HX platform for digital hospital services; and provides diagnostic laboratory testing services. UpHealth, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

