V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 150,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 71,080 shares.The stock last traded at $42.40 and had previously closed at $41.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V2X

V2X Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.66 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. V2X’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.