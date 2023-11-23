Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,577,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $72,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

