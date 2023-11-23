Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,880,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $71,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

