Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Scott Wyatt Sells 425,000 Shares

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Wyatt sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.97), for a total value of A$1,273,725.00 ($837,976.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.61.

Viva Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Viva Energy Group’s payout ratio is -283.33%.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Corporate. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment sells and markets fuel and specialty products under Shell, Liberty, Westside Petroleum, and Viva Energy brands; offers into-plane fuelling and storage in airports and airfields in Australia; supplies of fuels, lubricants, and associated services to the mining sector, as well as marine fuels and lubricants; manufactures bitumen, hydrocarbon solvents, low aromatic fuels, and polypropylene; and owns transport fleet.

