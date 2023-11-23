VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Gap Down to $149.91

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.91, but opened at $142.67. VMware shares last traded at $143.03, with a volume of 426,126 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

