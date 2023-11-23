W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 1-Year High at $813.01

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $813.01 and last traded at $811.92, with a volume of 25711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $808.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $729.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 641.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

