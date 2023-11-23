Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Gap Up to $260.93

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $260.93, but opened at $269.86. Waters shares last traded at $273.28, with a volume of 107,412 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Get Waters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.