Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:WHFPA)

Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference (ASX:WHFPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 26th.
Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.