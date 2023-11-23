Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:WHFPA)

Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference (ASX:WHFPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 26th.

Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Limited 8.0% Cumulative Preference and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.