WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Down 11.7%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 133,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 42,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WildBrain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WildBrain

WildBrain Stock Performance

About WildBrain

The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.