Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

