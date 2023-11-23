Xiaochun Xu Sells 600,000 Shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) CEO Xiaochun Xu sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,663.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

Shares of THMO stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Further Reading

