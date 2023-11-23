Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $583.50

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 583.50 ($7.30) and last traded at GBX 583.50 ($7.30), with a volume of 117299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.23).

YCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.63) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 658 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($7.94) to GBX 645 ($8.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 541.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 465.53.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

