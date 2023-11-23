Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $583.50

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 583.50 ($7.30) and last traded at GBX 583.50 ($7.30), with a volume of 117299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.23).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
YCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.63) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 658 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($7.94) to GBX 645 ($8.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Yellow Cake Trading Down 0.3 %
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.