Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $116,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 769,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,466,000 after buying an additional 96,828 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum China by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 280,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Yum China by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 287,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.