Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,703. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

