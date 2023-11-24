57,667 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 36,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

