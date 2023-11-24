Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 14.3%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 150,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 217,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$19.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.93.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

