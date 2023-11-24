Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading 4.4% Higher

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.63. 97,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 470,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADV

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 35,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,923,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,940.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 96,345 shares of company stock worth $217,870 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.