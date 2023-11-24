Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADYEY. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from C$1,800.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $11.48 on Friday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

