Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,846,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AL opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

