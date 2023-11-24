Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 1,780 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

