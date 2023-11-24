Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12-month low of GBX 295 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 508 ($6.36). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 388.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.26) to GBX 420 ($5.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

