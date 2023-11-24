Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 2,168 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,168 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $58,557.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,526,519 shares in the company, valued at $95,251,278.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,279 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $192,966.29.

On Monday, September 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $814,355.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,784,624.40.

VTOL stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.37 million, a PE ratio of -125.81 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $31.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 293.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 136,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

