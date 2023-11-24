AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 6,827,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,204,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 207,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.