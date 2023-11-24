American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,575 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.37% of American Vanguard worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 45.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 12.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.50 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.04. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

