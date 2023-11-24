Anthony Lanzl Acquires 800 Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lanzl acquired 800 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$88.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00.
Anthony Lanzl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Anthony Lanzl bought 1,000 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$87.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,250.00.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance
OLY stock opened at C$88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.46. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$63.60 and a 1 year high of C$98.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.06.
Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement
About Olympia Financial Group
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.
