Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.28

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.28 and last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 25545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,561,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 642,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 324,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 258,758 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

