AXS Investments LLC Has $4.44 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $487.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

