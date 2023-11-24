B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 7.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $22.17. 175,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 463,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $697.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,778,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,913,350.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 104,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

