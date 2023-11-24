Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.95 and last traded at $119.86. 2,387,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,775,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

