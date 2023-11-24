Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,913 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 54,861 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after buying an additional 585,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $420,218,000 after buying an additional 1,174,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 541.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

