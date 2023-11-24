BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in BCE by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in BCE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.01%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.