BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $100,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in BellRing Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BellRing Brands by 36.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BellRing Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.