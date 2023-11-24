Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,948 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.78. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.46.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

