Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.41% of First Bancorp worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $25,256.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $332,703.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $25,521.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,703.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,497. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

