Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,727 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $163.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

