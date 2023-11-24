Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Cedar Fair worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

NYSE:FUN opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

