Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Synovus Financial worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV opened at $29.93 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,652. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

