Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.16 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,604,000 after purchasing an additional 477,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,407,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,326,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

WH stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

