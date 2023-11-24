Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

