Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after buying an additional 289,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.69.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

